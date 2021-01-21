 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

