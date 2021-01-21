Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Casper will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. How likely is…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's …
This evening's outlook for Casper: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
Casper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be c…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low …
This evening in Casper: Windy with clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Looking ahead to…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a g…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degr…