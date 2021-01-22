Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

For the drive home in Casper: Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.