For the drive home in Casper: Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
Casper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be c…
Temperatures in Casper will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. How likely is…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Casper: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's …
This evening in Casper: Windy with clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Looking ahead to…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Th…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a g…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degr…