Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.3. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

