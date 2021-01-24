 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Casper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

