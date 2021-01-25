 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Casper: A few passing clouds. Low near 10F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 32.33. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News