Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 19.49. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
