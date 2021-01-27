Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.03. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
