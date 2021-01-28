Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

For the drive home in Casper: Clear with gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Casper, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until THU 6:00 PM MST. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.