This evening's outlook for Casper: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Casper: Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tod…
Casper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds SW a…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forcas…
This evening in Casper: A few passing clouds. Low near 10F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Ca…