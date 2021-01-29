 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Casper: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News