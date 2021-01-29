Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.