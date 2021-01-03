 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Casper: Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sunday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News