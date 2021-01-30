This evening's outlook for Casper: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Casper Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tod…
Casper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds SW a…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Ca…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forcas…
This evening in Casper: A few passing clouds. Low near 10F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempe…