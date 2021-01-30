 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Casper: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Casper Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News