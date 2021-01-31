 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Casper area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Casper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

