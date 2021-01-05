 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

