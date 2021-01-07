For the drive home in Casper: Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Casper Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
