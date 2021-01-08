Casper's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.98. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 AM MST. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
