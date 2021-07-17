Week-long National High School Finals Rodeo starts Sunday in Nebraska

Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls expect to make some noise when the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo kicks off Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska. The week-long event will have more than 1,500 contestants from 43 states competing in 13 events.

The Wyoming girls return a number of competitors from the team that finished sixth in the final team standings last season.

Leading the way are Yoder’s Haiden Thompson and Worland’s Maddie Fantaskey, who finished first and second, respectively, in the state’s all-around standings. Thompson will compete in breakaway roping and goat tying, while Fantaskey will compete in Barrel racing, girls cutting and reined cow horse at the NHSFR. At last year’s national finals in Oklahoma, Thompson finished 11th in the breakaway average and 19th in the goat tying Fantaskey was 11th in barrel racing.

Also competing in two events at the NHSFR are Gillette’s Jordan Morman (barrel racing, pole bending), Wheatland’s Rayne Grant (barrel racing, pole bending) and Riverton’s Ashlyn Goven (barrel racing, pole bending). Goven finished 13th in the barrel racing average last year while Grant was 20th.

The Wyoming boys, who will be looking to improve on a 21st-place showing last year, have 11 cowboys returning to try their luck in Lincoln.