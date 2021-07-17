Week-long National High School Finals Rodeo starts Sunday in Nebraska

Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls expect to make some noise when the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo kicks off Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska. The week-long event will have more than 1,500 contestants from 43 states competing in 13 events.
The Wyoming girls return a number of competitors from the team that finished sixth in the final team standings last season.
Leading the way are Yoder’s Haiden Thompson and Worland’s Maddie Fantaskey, who finished first and second, respectively, in the state’s all-around standings. Thompson will compete in breakaway roping and goat tying, while Fantaskey will compete in Barrel racing, girls cutting and reined cow horse at the NHSFR. At last year’s national finals in Oklahoma, Thompson finished 11th in the breakaway average and 19th in the goat tying Fantaskey was 11th in barrel racing.
Also competing in two events at the NHSFR are Gillette’s Jordan Morman (barrel racing, pole bending), Wheatland’s Rayne Grant (barrel racing, pole bending) and Riverton’s Ashlyn Goven (barrel racing, pole bending). Goven finished 13th in the barrel racing average last year while Grant was 20th.
The Wyoming boys, who will be looking to improve on a 21st-place showing last year, have 11 cowboys returning to try their luck in Lincoln.
Jase Longwell of Thermopolis is back in three events: saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and team roping. Longwell was the state’s all-around champion.
Other cowboys with NHSFR experience are bareback bronc riders Roedy Farrell (Thermopolis) and Colton Farrow (Shell), saddle bronc riders Cian Ahern (Wyarno) and Kayson Dory (Laramie), bull rider Brody Hasenack (Jackson), tie-down roper Coy Thar (Rozet), cutters Joseph Hayden and Tryce Jollovich from Gillette, and team ropers Jade Espenschied (Big Piney) and Coy Johnson (Buffalo).
Each contestant will compete in two go-rounds, with the top 20 qualifying for Saturday night’s short go-round.
Wyoming Competitors
Cowboys and cowgirls representing Wyoming at the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo.
BARREL RACING: Maddie Fantaskey, Worland Jordan Morman, Gillette Ashlyn Goven, Riverton Rayne Grant, Wheatland.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: Hadley Furnival, Casper Haiden Thompson, Yoder Shelby Peterson, Douglas Tavy Leno, Sheridan.
GOAT TYING: Haiden Thompson Tavy Leno Raelee Caldwell, Gillette Rozlyn Herren, Gillette.
POLE BENDING: Maddie Eskew, Gillette Rayne Grant Ashlyn Goven Jordan Morman.
GIRLS CUTTING: Emme Norsworthy, Thermopolis Maddie Fantaskey Baliegh Lane, Huntley.
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Tuker Carricato, Saratoga Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis Jaspur Brower, Big Piney Colton Farrow, Shell.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Jase Longwell, Thermopolis Cian Ahern, Wyarno Kayson Dory, Laramie Jake Schlattman, Greybull.
BULL RIDING: Brody Hasenack, Jackson Kacy Jones, Newcastle Brodie Bates, Riverton Colton Coffman, Lusk.
STEER WRESTLING: Kall Mayfield, Midwest Chance Sorenson, Arvada Jase Longwell Bohdi Coombs, Wellington.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: Coy Thar, Rozet Stratton Kohr, Gillette Cord Herring, Veteran William Albrecht, Sheridan.
TEAM ROPING: Jade Espenschied, Big Piney/Coy Johnson, Buffalo Teagan Bentley/Mason Trollinger, Casper Broc Schwartzkopf, Douglas/Cord Herring Bodie Herring, Veteran/Cort McBride, Meriden Jase Longwell/McCoy Longwell, Thermopolis.
BOYS CUTTING: Keyton Hayden, Gillette Cody Boller, Weston Joseph Hayden, Gillette Tryce Jollovich, Gillette.
REINED COW HORSE: Maddie Fantaskey Broc Schwartzkopf Sydnee Roady, Worland.