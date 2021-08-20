What are your memories from 9/11?

Next month will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Wyoming may be a long way from New York and Washington D.C., but the attacks still reverberated here.

To recognize the anniversary, the Star-Tribune will publish a selection of our readers' memories from that bitter moment in our nation's history. What do you remember from that day? What lessons should we take with us 20 years later?

Share your memories and takeaways by sending an email to editors@trib.com or messaging us at the Star-Tribune Facebook page by Friday, August 27th. The responses will be published in the Sept. 11 edition of the Star-Tribune.

Please keep responses to 250 words. Thank you.

