Last month, we held a Family Volunteer Day. Families graciously gave their time to help sort and pack boxes here in Casper full of both shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Then the food boxes were sent off to one of our mobile pantry sites for distribution to individuals and families in need. (The group averaged an impressive packing rate of five boxes per minute! Bravo and thank you to them!) Each box contains foods that families can make a meal out of. We try to be thoughtful about pairing items that they can cook into real meals.

It's worth noting that we are making more of these kinds of deliveries these days, in response to increased need for food assistance throughout Wyoming.

While packing, one of our volunteers, Jason, commented how great it is to see how far Food Bank of Wyoming is able to stretch a dollar. Thanks to your support, we are efficiently serving Wyoming residents who are experiencing food insecurity, both through our stellar network of Hunger Relief Partners and through our own Mobile Pantries in communities that do not have readily available access to food.

We are grateful to you, our volunteers, supporters, and advocates.