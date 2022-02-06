Where's Roy? Traces of hope for resolution to a 16-year mystery

GILLETTE — There was nothing unusual about the last time Quentin Reynolds saw Roy Vavra, all alone, sitting on the bucking chutes at Cam-plex.

They were at a roping, one of the many rodeo events where they often crossed paths over the years. Everything about it was perfectly normal, which is partially why the memory stands out 16 years later.

Roy sat with a soda in one hand, a Snickers bar in the other and shot the breeze like he always did.

Reynolds couldn’t tell you what it was they talked about. Something to do with the roping going on. Who did well or who was yet to go. They knew each other but weren’t that close. Everyone was friendly with Roy. Reynolds was no exception.

“Roy’s just a (talker), a good guy,” he said. “We just sat and visited.”

Who knows why certain details stand out in memory?

Every time Reynolds tells the story, he remembers the conversation occurring, just not what was said. He remembers the soda too, just not what kind of soda. For whatever reason, he always remembers the Snickers bar, very specifically.

Maybe it’s because Reynolds’ mother worked the concession stand at the time. Who is to say?

But it’s more likely because of the phone call Reynolds got about a week later.

The call he got Jan. 27, 2006: The day he learned Roy was missing.

At first, Roy’s disappearance wasn’t that odd, which is not something that can be said about most people.

But Roy wasn’t most people.

Roy, who was 38 at the time, was the type to skip town for a few days with a friend to check out a rodeo and not tell anyone. He didn’t have a job to report to. He had no wife and no kids, although he was once married to Reynolds’ second cousin.

He would occasionally hit a livestock show, a roping event, or go hunting, sometimes for several days, then show back up like it never happened.

“In this case, he left a note saying he’d be back by 11 (a.m.). But he never returned,” Reynolds said.

At the time, Roy had a roommate who called Reynolds, a Sheriff’s Office Cpl. at the time, to report him missing. The roommate knew Reynolds personally and knew he knew Roy. Despite being spread across small towns separated by hundreds of miles, the rodeo community in Wyoming is tight-knit.

She last saw Roy Jan. 24, three days before Reynolds first got the call. But, again, skipping town for a few days was not that unusual for Vavra.

She left Gillette for Cheyenne on business that day and said Roy agreed to look after her dogs while she was away, according to Sheriff’s Office documents. When she returned later that night, sooner than expected, he wasn’t there.

He had told her he was going hunting with a friend, but would be around to watch the animals.

That’s when she found the note Roy wrote for another friend, Seth Long — who he had planned to hunt with — saying he would return by 11 a.m. that day.

According to Sheriff’s Office documents, Long said he drove past Roy’s house around 10:30 a.m. while dropping his kids off at day care when he noticed an unfamiliar white flatbed truck in the driveway.

When he stopped by the house around 11 a.m. as planned, the suspicious truck was gone and so was Roy.

The close friends that they were, he walked inside the unlocked residence on his own. That’s when he found the note, which was left behind, along with Roy’s wallet and pickup truck.

“We felt like it was someone he knew, simply because of the way there was no sign of struggle,” Reynolds said. “He left everything in his residence. He just walked out. He left his wallet. Whoever he left with, he probably knew him.”

Their concern came to a boil a few days later, when the roommate called Reynolds. Just like that, with seemingly nothing but the clothes on his back and a black hat, with a “Classic” rope brand logo on his head, he was gone.

Various searches and leads were fruitless. Friends and family talked with investigators, but any leads quickly dried up.

A few weeks after he went missing, someone reported seeing him the day he disappeared outside of the Little Store in a white flatbed, smaller than a full-size pickup truck, with a short-haired blonde man. But that sighting, person and vehicle description hit a dead-end, too.

Maybe he had just left with some friends and not told anyone.

At that time, investigators found that he had another, more hidden, side of his life.

Not all of his friends were rodeo friends, although he had plenty of rodeo friends. Always a likable guy, the people he spent time with became fast friends, which was also true of the other circles he kept.

A search of his residence at the time confirmed some suspicions that Roy had gotten involved in some drug use, sheriff’s office reports show.

Different investigators assigned to the case began exploring possible drug-related leads throughout the years, but those never led to a conclusion either.

“There are so many different avenues when there’s really no hard evidence of where to look,” Reynolds said. “There are so many different theories, and I’ve run through a lot of them in my head, but I still don’t know where he’s at.”

Sixteen years later, none of the numerous investigators or friends and family know where Vavra went. However, some think they know a person who might.

From Laramie, Ann Vavra-Faris, who is Roy’s twin sister, sat in their childhood home, in Roy’s old room. Over the phone, she recalled the details that stand out to her all these years later.

One of those vivid memories is of a dinner she and her parents had in Gillette when they went to pick up her missing brother’s belongings.

It was a big dinner with the family and some of Roy’s friends. They spent the dinner talking about a lot of things, including what they thought could have happened on Jan. 24, 2006.

Ann remembers the happy-go-lucky brother she grew up with. He loved to hunt, fish, rope and generally loved life. But in the months leading up to when he disappeared, she noticed some changes in him.

For one, neither she nor their parents, who adopted and raised Ann and Roy, had talked to him in months. She said he had skipped Thanksgiving and Christmas that year and let his cellphone bill go unpaid, leaving them without a way to reach him.

The night before he went missing, she tracked down his landline number and got hold of him. The person she talked to was her same twin brother, but different.

“Something was really bothering him,” she said. “He wasn’t himself.”

At that dinner, not long after he was last seen, she said she got a glimpse at why that may have been.

Troy Doud, a Gillette man with a rap sheet that included aggravated kidnapping and livestock rustling convictions, was friends with Roy and attended that dinner.

Ann said Doud unexpectedly mentioned to her parents during the meal that he had $125,000 of Roy’s money that he wanted to return to them. According to sheriff’s office records, Doud said the money came from when Roy sold his home to his roommate, who then let Roy live there as a roommate.

Doud told investigators during an interview at the time that he and Roy entered a business venture together not long before Roy went missing, in which the two planned to buy roping steers, feed them for a while and sell them off to turn a profit.

He eventually returned the $125,000 to Roy’s parents, Ann said.

Reynolds said investigators talked to Doud about the money, but it led to nothing of substance.

The case stayed cold for years, with few new leads emerging locally. Any optimism that maybe Roy had been off on his own, living the adventures that he liked to live, faded as the months after his disappearance turned to years.

“If there was anybody capable of pulling it off, walking out with zero resources — he was very likable. He was friendly. He had lots of contacts from here to south Texas,” Reynolds said.

“He could live off the grid. He did live off the grid. He didn’t have a cellphone, wasn’t actively working. He had a bank account, but he just dealt in cash,” he said. “He was very capable. If someone was capable of doing it, he could vanish.”

Then in 2013, an unexpected development came from Texas.

On Feb. 1, 2013, a man named Jeffery Sewalt, who at the time held Doud’s pickup truck title as collateral for a $16,000 loan, was found dead at his Erath County, Texas, residence with three gunshot wounds to the head from close range.

Doud, who left Gillette sometime after Roy’s disappearance, quickly became a suspect, was eventually arrested, ultimately convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, according to court documents.

Sewalt was seen with the title to Doud’s truck the morning he was killed. When Doud’s residence was searched on Feb. 13, the title to his truck was found inside, according to a 2017 court document denying an appeal to the murder conviction.

After the failed appeal, Doud was effectively locked into his life sentence.

In 2019, Troy Hipsag, the most recent investigator on the case, went to Texas to talk to Doud to see if he had any new information that could help revive the case.

He said Doud told him about a letter he had written to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was not aware of at the time. According to Hipsag, Doud said in the letter that he had information on “serious felonies” in northeastern Wyoming and wanted a Wyoming attorney in addition to a prison transfer to the Wyoming state pen, in order to talk.

“The information is absolutely about Roy,” Hipsag said. “He didn’t say this. It was inferred.”

That sentiment is shared by others familiar with the case, including Roy’s twin, Ann. But Hipsag said those discussions dried up after a meeting with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office in 2019 led to no action.

“He’s obviously got information in reference to this case or others in Campbell County, he’s just not willing to work with us to solve those cases,” Reynolds said.

Those promises of a legal defense and out-of-state transfer could not be made by the sheriff’s office alone, because it is a matter beyond the control of the county-level government.

But Hipsag remains confident that if a deal with Doud can be brokered, the decade-plus mystery surrounding Roy could finally be solved.

“I’m confident that if they would allow us to move him, we could solve an unsolved crime here,” Hipsag said.

There is little hope from investigators and Roy’s own sister that he will ever turn up alive.

At this point, it is a matter of gaining closure. Closure of the case file is part of it, but more importantly, the peace of mind that comes with having an answer.

Even the worst imaginable outcomes provide finality. Knowing any single outcome is better than living with all the possibilities at once.

“It bugs me. It haunts me,” Reynolds said. “I’ll go back in my mind, I’ll be sitting around and think, ‘What did I miss? What didn’t I see? What didn’t I follow up on?’”

Ann still lives in Laramie, where they grew up, and is a part of the rodeo-circuit in the region. Even 16 years later, at every team roping she attends, she scans the crowd, looking for the famous grin and handsome charm that her brother was always known for, that unforgettable face she may never see again.

“Every team roping I go to, I look for him,” she said on the phone, still sitting in his childhood bedroom. “There’s nobody, there’s no closure, there’s nothing, you know? I look for him. I look for people who might look like him. It’s just crazy.”

The case isn’t cold, but it’s not quite warm. It’s lingering in the tepid existence between what’s known and can’t be proven, between what will always be open and what can soon be solved.

It’s open, but it’s also teetering.

Roy’s twin sister and the investigators whose hands the case has passed through over the years believe his body is somewhere in the vast, flat grounds of northeastern Wyoming.

They also believe they know where the one person who can find him is, and where that person will be for the rest of his life.

“It just leaves a hole in your heart because he is my only blood. He was my twin. I adored him. Not knowing, it just sucks,” Ann said. “I think it could be solved if they would just get him up here.”

Until then, she can only wait on the whims of the wheels of justice and in the meantime, scan the crowd of every team roping in Wyoming, hoping to see the face of the last of her blood, somewhere in the crowd.

