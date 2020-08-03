Without new films, theater shows classic westerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEWCASTLE (WNE) — While the Dogie Theatre has remained mostly closed due to studios pushing back release dates as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, it opened last weekend to show “Colorado Territory,” an old Western. The theater is set to open again this Friday, Saturday and Sunday to show another old Western, “The Oklahoma Kid,” made in 1939.

William Nelson, theater manager, said that the Dogie is trying to get people interested in coming down to the theater, and the movies are some of owner Gerald Bullard’s favorites.

“It’ll bring people back to the movies,” Nelson said.

Cody Nelson, who also works at the theater, said that last weekend’s showing went okay, with more than 20 people Friday and Sunday nights, and a smaller audience Saturday night.

Cody said that the weekend Westerns are a likelihood for the foreseeable future, depending on how successful they continue to be.

The theater will also be selling the usual popcorn and concessions, and anyone is welcome to purchase the concessions whenever the theater is open, even if they don’t stay for the movie. Cody said the theater is considering having popcorn nights to just sell concessions, but there is no set plan at this point.

The theater is still practicing social distancing between groups, and staff is being diligent with sanitizing and wiping down counters and seats.

