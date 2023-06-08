The Wyoming Artists' Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25. COVID played havoc with WAA's traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA's past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.