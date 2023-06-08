The Wyoming Artists' Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25. COVID played havoc with WAA's traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA's past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.
The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet. To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.