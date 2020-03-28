Wyoming firm contributing generators to find cure for coronavirus

A pair of energy companies with roots in Wyoming have donated several natural gas generators and computing modules to researchers searching for a cure to the novel coronavirus.
Casper-based Mesa Natural Gas Solutions contributed natural gas generators and Crusoe Energy Systems provided computing modules to help power research led by Folding@Home Consortium, launched by Stanford University. The various simulation processes that test out possible vaccines and therapies to fight the virus require significant amounts of electricity.
Scientists have tapped into Crusoe's computational systems powered by Mesa's natural gas generators in order to continue researching the virus remotely and conduct protein-folding simulation projects, according to the companies.
“We jumped at the opportunity to fully support this effort to research this terrible virus that has paralyzed our country and the world,” said Scott Gromer, president and CEO of Mesa, which was founded in 2014 by former U.S. military members. “Mesa has in the past, and will always focus our company’s resources to where they are needed most in society, whether that is emergency response after natural disasters or helping our partners search for a cure to COVID-19."
It's not just the coronavirus the two companies have been battling. They have also been working on flaring mitigation systems. An estimated 4.9 trillion standard cubic feet of flaring, or burning of natural gas, occurs around the world each year.
Mesa and Crusoe both assist oil and gas operators in mitigating flaring and making use of the abundant, inexpensive natural gas on-site. Instead of using costly diesel to power remote oil and gas fields, Mesa engineered natural gas generators to fuel everything from pumping units to large micro-grids. In turn, Crusoe can transfer the electricity from the generators to servers on a well site for computing tasks at a small but mighty data processing center. Using satellite internet, the company digitally transfers the output product.
“Mesa’s boldness and support for Crusoe persists today as evidenced by their very generous contribution to the fight against COVID-19," Cully Cavness, president and co-founder of Crusoe Energy Systems, said in a statement. "Crusoe and Mesa are aligned as mission-oriented companies working to improve the environmental performance of the energy industry, and today we are also aligned in our goal to convert our industry’s energy into the search for a cure.”
