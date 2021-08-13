Wyoming football holds 3rd-down scrimmage ahead of Saturday's actual scrimmage

When it came to third-down plays last year, Wyoming was not good. In fact, the Cowboys finished next-to-last in the Mountain West in third-down percentage, converting just 30.3 percent (27 of 89) of the time on the money down.
So it wasn’t surprising the Cowboys are making that a point of emphasis during fall camp.
“We had a third-down scrimmage where we put them in different situations and the offense won by one possession,” head coach Craig Bohl said after the team’s seventh practice Friday in Laramie. “It was a very spirited competition and there were good plays made by several people.”
UW’s third-down struggles were especially glaring in its four losses last season. In those four games the Cowboys converted just 10 of 59 times (16.9%) on third down. Conversely, in UW’s two victories it was 17 of 30 (56.7%) on third-down plays.
“Last year was a bad movie in a lot of ways,” Bohl admitted. “I just know that our percentages were way deficient and we need to stay on the field more. That’s going to allow you to score more points and change the field position.
“I’m in hopes that you’ll see the work that we put in in the spring and in fall camp (show up) in our first game where we’re efficient and we can stay on the field.”
The Cowboys open the season Sept. 4 when they host Montana State and first-year head coach Brent Vigen. A longtime assistant under Bohl, Vigen was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last season.
QB competition
Sophomore Sean Chambers edged redshirt freshman Levi Williams for the starting quarterback job after spring camp and, by all accounts, still is atop the depth chart. Bohl said at the conclusion of spring camp the competition was “razor thin” and it appears that hasn’t changed through the first week of fall practice.
“I thought Levi and Sean both did some good things,” he said. “When we got into the 2-minute (drill) Levi really had a good session. They’re much more poised. We had a live rush during the 2-minute, and all of a sudden they had to move their feet and see some things.”
Bohl offered more thoughts on Friday’s practice.
“Today was a little bit like sausage,” he said. “It doesn’t look good when you’re making it, but it tastes good when you’re done. It’s been really encouraging in that I think our players are playing with a great deal of confidence and they’re playing faster. So I’m pleased with where we’re at, but we’ve got more work to do.”
Saturday’s scrimmage
The Cowboys expect to do a lot of work Saturday when they hold their first scrimmage of fall camp.
“We’ll have a pretty extensive scrimmage tomorrow of about 126 plays,” Bohl stated. “That’s longer than what we normally have, but we’re deeper than what we normally have been.”
And while UW came into last week with an established depth chart, Bohl likes to remind the players that nothing has been set in stone to this point.
“I think we’re finding out some of our starters,” he said, “but there’s a big difference between doing it half-speed where you don’t have to tackle all the time. But the reason we don’t tackle all the time is that, first, it would be a rule violation, and second, we wouldn’t have anybody (left) to play.
“Tomorrow will be an opportunity for our guys to see who can make plays,” Bohl added. “It’s not going to be a deal where we’re going to try to out-scheme one another; it’s going to be a deal where we’ve to block, we’ve got to tackle, we’ve got to throw and we’ve got to catch.”
Injury update
According to Bohl, the only injury for the Cowboys on Friday was to projected starting left guard Eric Abojei.
“Big E went down today,” he said, “but it’s just a bruise on his knee and he should be fine.”
