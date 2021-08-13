Wyoming football holds 3rd-down scrimmage ahead of Saturday's actual scrimmage

When it came to third-down plays last year, Wyoming was not good. In fact, the Cowboys finished next-to-last in the Mountain West in third-down percentage, converting just 30.3 percent (27 of 89) of the time on the money down.

So it wasn’t surprising the Cowboys are making that a point of emphasis during fall camp.

“We had a third-down scrimmage where we put them in different situations and the offense won by one possession,” head coach Craig Bohl said after the team’s seventh practice Friday in Laramie. “It was a very spirited competition and there were good plays made by several people.”

UW’s third-down struggles were especially glaring in its four losses last season. In those four games the Cowboys converted just 10 of 59 times (16.9%) on third down. Conversely, in UW’s two victories it was 17 of 30 (56.7%) on third-down plays.

“Last year was a bad movie in a lot of ways,” Bohl admitted. “I just know that our percentages were way deficient and we need to stay on the field more. That’s going to allow you to score more points and change the field position.

“I’m in hopes that you’ll see the work that we put in in the spring and in fall camp (show up) in our first game where we’re efficient and we can stay on the field.”