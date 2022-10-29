Wyoming House District 11

Marguerite Herman, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have the benefit of eight years of public service as trustee for Laramie County School District 1, where I gained extensive practical knowledge of how funding decisions by the Legislature directly affect students. That board service also provided valuable experience in working with diverse people, understanding issues and finding solutions.

For 25 years I have worked with the League of Women Voters to ensure voter engagement and responsible and responsive government.

I have academic, professional and practical knowledge of education, communication, healthcare and good goverment issues. I have served on several local and state boards, including the Board of Nursing and Children's Trust Fund.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: A strong and affordable healthcare system is vital for all Wyoming residents, young and old. For seniors, that includes supporting programs so people can age at home, instead of having to use nursing facilities away from family and community support.

Wyoming can help seniors and everyone else with investments in

broadband infrastructure, which provides access to tele-health and educational and other services and also enables people to keep in touch with friends and family.

I would support a call center where citizens could make one call to understand what aging services exist in their area -- information valuable for seniors and their families.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Emergency response requires recognizing 1) that the government has a role to help people survive and recover from disasters, 2) that helping one sector or region of Wyoming benefits all, and 3) that we must understand the risks and prepare now.

That preparation starts with strengthening and increasing capacity of health and safety providers right now to be able to respond to disasters in rural areas that currently are losing capacity. Planning and training for health and law enforcement right now is imperative. We also need contingency plans for getting emergency services, food, water and shelter to communities.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I support the current statutory status of abortion and contraception services in Wyoming. I do not support the "trigger law" (HB92 in the 2022 Wyoming Legislature), which is far too restrictive. To make matters worse, the state of Wyoming has failed to take steps to support pre-natal and a full year of post-natal health care (including and especially mental health services) for moms.

In addition, HB92 seems to violate our state constitutonal provision that, "Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions."

Jared Olsen, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response