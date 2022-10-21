Wyoming House District 13

Ken Chestek, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I am a professor of law at the University of Wyoming College of Law, specializing in teaching legal writing. Since the primary job of a state legislator is to write laws, I believe my training and expertise in that field make me an ideal candidate for this position. I have also been an activist in the state for the past six years working with the Joint Corporations and Elections Committee to get dark and untraceable money out of our elections. Legislators need to listen to their human constituents, not the large dollar donors to their campaign. I have also served as Chair of the University of Wyoming Faculty Senate, and President of the Legal Writing Institute, a national organization of over 2,000 legal writing professors.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: As a "person of a certain age" myself, I feel acutely the needs of aging persons. One of the critical needs for this population is reliable access to health care, especially in rural area where the hospitals are struggling to survive. Expanding Medicaid coverage is one part of the solution to providing that reliable health care, but more needs to be done. Supporting the budget of the State Department of Health, instead of cutting it as the legislature has recently done, is another part of the solution. But avoiding further cuts requires either additional resources or cutting other services. My preference would be to grow our resources by expanding the tax base so that we can support the services that our seniors need.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: That depends to some extent on the extent and cause of the disaster. Certainly one of the most important roles of either the state or federal government is to protect the health and safety of its citizens. For many disasters, including floods and forest fires, we should expect help from FEMA while standing ready to deploy the Wyoming National Guard and other state agencies to provide relief to those affected by disaster. But the state also has a role in disaster prevention too. For example, should the roads destroyed in the Yellowstone Flood be rebuilt or abandoned? How can the state help mitigate fire risks in our beautiful mountains? Do we need to beef up the capabilities of our first responders?

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: Absolutely not. Government should not interfere in the extremely personal and wrenching decisions that a woman must make about her own health care. The Wyoming Constitution, in Article I, section 38, expressly grants to all persons the freedom to make their own health care choices, which I believes includes the decision to terminate a pregnancy. I will oppose any effort to amend the Wyoming Constitution to except reproductive health care choices from the reach of that provision of the Wyoming Constitution.

Wayne B. Pinch, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I'm an inventor and entrepreneur. I've been a student of politics for a long time.

I have the ability to bring people together which I believe is needed right now.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: I think our public transportation is inadequate , so work on that. We have nice facilities that offer fitness and activities but they don't do much good if you can't get there.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Hold the Feds feet to the fire.

Water and energy could be disasters, stop giving ours away.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No, I believe in a woman's right to choose in the first trimester.