Wyoming House District 14

Trey Sherwood, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I’m running for re-election to continue to serve the people of Albany County with intentional civility and across-the-aisle collaborations. As a community developer with 17 years of nonprofit leadership, I have the experience and drive to serve and make a difference. My optimism and empathy allow me to be a strong, thoughtful collaborator as we work to diversify our economy. I am passionate about funding for education, solutions for affordable housing, prioritizing our locally owned businesses and job creators and increasing access to affordable healthcare, mental health, suicide prevention and reproductive care. With your vote, I will continue to use my leadership skills to provide an equitable future for all of Wyoming’s residents.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Taking care of the generation who provided for us, as parents, grandparents, employers, mentors and teachers, means prioritizing funding for home and community-based programs that allow seniors to age in place (alternatives to expensive nursing homes). This includes property tax relief, expanding Medicaid, investments in ADA accommodations, broadband to access telehealth and public transportation. Keeping the cost of living stable for our aging population means less debt is passed onto our future workforce.

If we want to care for our seniors, while maintaining basic services for all residents, we must also reform our tax system in a manner that is justified, equitable, balanced and transparent.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: We must build strong communities that can respond to natural, social or economic disasters by investing in infrastructure, local food systems, social service agencies, emergency services and local leadership. This means providing each community, regardless of size, the ability to raise revenue for mitigation, first responders, early warning systems and emergency response training.

In addition to empowering local communities with revenue generating tools, we should establish an emergency relief trust fund where the interest from this account could be used to quickly repair critical infrastructure when a wildfire, flood, severe winter storm, drought, etc. negatively impacts our residents.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: During the last legislative session, I voted against Wyoming’s trigger law, House Bill 92, “Abortion prohbition - Supreme Court decision” and believe it should be challenged in court as it is inconsistent with our right to make our own reproductive health care decisions. Wyoming’s Constitution, Article 1, Section 38 (a) and (d), Right of Healthcare Access, states, “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions” and “The state of Wyoming shall act to preserve these rights from undue governmental infringement”. It is not the role of elected officials to regulate what a woman does with her body or determine when she might start a family.

Bryan Shuster, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: No response.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: No response.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: No response.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No response.