Wyoming House District 17

Chad M. Banks, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have a B.S degree in Marketing from the University of Wyoming and an A.A. degree from Western Wyoming Community College. I have served in the Wyoming House since 2020, representing House District 17.

I previously served on the Rock Springs City Council from 2003-2008 and again from 2011-2013.

I have a long history serving Rock Springs, Sweetwater County and Wyoming as a community advocate. My 20+ years in public service show my commitment to our community and state.

Past involvements include Special Olympics of Wyoming, Cowboys Against Cancer, 4H, City of Rock Springs Tree/Beautification Committee, Wyoming Equality board member and more.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: With our limited resources and rural nature, we need to ensure that we're providing services for our population, including those aging. Proper funding for mental health services, expanding Medicaid and looking at ways to assist communities with ambulance services are just a few of the ways we can help our aging population.

We should also look at expanding telehealth and zoom (teleconferencing) outreach options for government and healthcare services.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: We must continue to properly fund cities, towns and counties. The funding model for them needs to be addressed so they have adequate resources to build reserves for disasters, and the same needs to be done at the state level. We also need to ensure that first responders at adequately compensated and trained.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do not. I support a woman's right to chose and have autonomy over her own health care decisions.

Joshua Thomas (J.T.) Larson, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response