Wyoming House District 19

Sarah Butters, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: As a Wyoming educator I have a special interest in making sure that decisions are being made that are best for the youth of this state. There are a number of politicians out there who want to take education out of the constitution because they don’t really understand the impact that would have. Having educators in the rooms where those decisions are being made is vitally important.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: For one thing we need to expand and update both Medicare and Medicaid in our state. We need to take care of the health and wellness of our citizens, especially those who are most vulnerable and in need of assistance.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Updating our states funding model for additional sources of revenue is of vital important. Oil and gas are boom and bust businesses and are not reliable as the only means to fund everything that we need in our state. People have to be the priority. I will do whatever I can to pass legislation that helps the citizens of our great state.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do not support Wyoming’s trigger law when it comes to abortion. It takes away vital bodily autonomy of thousands of Wyoming citizens. Personal opinions about abortion are irrelevant in this area. The real issue is trusting people to make decisions about their own lives and own bodies. The last thing we need is people being forced to become parents that don’t want to be. This will lead to more domestic violence, more child abuse of all forms, higher suicide rates, and more children and people living in poverty. We can’t give people personal freedom some of the time. It doesn’t work that way.

Jon R. Conrad, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have faithfully been serving our Country, State and County my entire life. My wife and I have been residents of Mountain View since 1995 and have raised 5 children in this great community. Strong conservative values are the foundation of our enduring moral order. I am a retired master sergeant and a VFW with 21 years of service. I hold degrees in Aircraft Avionics, Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration. I have also served on the Wyoming Economic Development Board of Directors, Uinta Economic Development Commission, Wyoming Veterans Commission, Wyoming Workforce Development Council, Wyoming Board of Parole. My leadership, accountability in delivering results to our citizens and ensuring our posterity is protected.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: "Take a comprehensive look at how our state develops and delivers services to older citizens, to find out what gaps in services exist, to think about how services should be provided in the future, and to creatively seek improvements that make sense. While the document was developed by the Aging Division, it reflects input from a wide variety of Wyoming citizens, and always considers the unique environment and needs of our sparsely-populated, rapidly-aging, and very rural state." https://health.wyo.gov/aging/communityliving/agingstateplan/

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: First is the immediate safety of our impacted citizens including food, shelter and insuring service organizations are on the ground including local and national providers. This also includes insurance companies and ability to secure funding for the needs of the citizens. Second is a clearly articulated path towards the rebuilding and redevelopment of the impacted areas. Third would be a dedicated means within the State for financial support in these instances. Fourth, Federal Government aid as necessary to strengthen the existing mechanisms as noted prior.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: All individuals are endowed by their Creator from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death with the rights to Life, Liberty, Property, and the Pursuit of Happiness. The only purpose of government is to protect these rights for all.

Joe Webb, Independent

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response