Wyoming House District 22

Andrew Byron, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Bob Strobel, Independent

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: Twenty-seven year Wyoming Resident currently living in House District 22. Long history of leadership positions in business

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Lowering property taxes for all Wyoming residents. This will have a direct impact on Wyoming seniors that are retired and can't afford to pay the ever expanding property taxes. We've all had enough and feel we pay too much.

My aunt should not be working solely to pay her property taxes at 85 years old.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: We need to work on our water resources as well as protecting our public state and federal lands.

CWD is another item we need to address ASAP.

We should also focus on affordable medical care for all.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No, I do not. I will never vote against anyone's personal medical rights.