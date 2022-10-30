Wyoming House District 23

Liz Storer, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have spent most of my adult life working to make Wyoming a place where communities and families can thrive while conserving our amazing natural resources and wildlife. I have a real working knowledge of how our state government functions as well as a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing Teton County. My Wyoming experience means I can represent Teton County’s values in Cheyenne with honesty and effectiveness. I am a leader in funding advocacy work focused on public policy and in building coalitions to successfully address issues.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Wyoming’s senior population grew 40% from 2010 to 2020 – a higher rate of aging than most other places in the US. This is a significant population shift that the state is currently ill-prepared to address. We must:

Keep seniors in their homes by increasing access to home health services

Support efforts to build alternative, affordable housing solutions such as senior co-housing that can provide healthy, safe and supportive communities for seniors

Pass Medicaid Expansion to reduce healthcare costs for all Wyomingites

Expand affordable broadband to support increased telehealth services

Create a broad-based, sustainable, and equitable tax policy to ensure adequate funding to support seniors and students alike

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Wyoming needs to have a public reckoning with climate change. Currently, much of state policy remains in denial of the impact of our changing climate on our economy and our communities, as well as the need to wean our dependency on fossil fuel extraction. Flood, fire, and drought are becoming part of our daily lives to a much larger degree, and the state is ill-prepared to address these kinds of catastrophic events. Reducing our carbon emissions, supporting climate-friendly agriculture, creating more resilient wildlife habitats, addressing other infrastructure needs and training firefighters and healthcare professionals to be ready for such disasters will be required.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No. Access to safe and legal abortion as provided to women in the US for the last fifty years is a fundamental human right. Abortion procedures can be necessary under a variety of scenarios that are often complex, difficult and nuanced; the woman, her family and her physician are the right people to be making those decisions, not politicians. When life begins remains a matter of personal or religious belief rather than an accepted fact. For this reason, I think it is up to every individual to decide for themselves. I also support all forms of contraception and believe that we should make contraception more readily available to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

Paul Vogelheim, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response