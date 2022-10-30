Wyoming House District 28

Kimberly M. Bartlett, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: My qualifications include an educational background in business, law and human rights; experience advocating as a citizen lobbyist on behalf of various organizations, for and against legislative policies, and on behalf of state questions; and working as a small business owner. I have the ability to listen to diverse opinions, bring together disparate groups to find common ground, and reach across the aisle to engage in constructive dialogue. Together with state and local elected leaders, business owners and advocates, utilizing evidence and data-driven research, I will work with my colleagues to move House District 28 and Wyoming as a whole to a fiscally-sustainable path that respects the equality of all citizens.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Wyoming seniors face a myriad of issues, mostly surrounding financial security (low savings, fraud, skyrocketing property tax rates, lack of rental availability) and health concerns (physical and mental health problems, low availability of caregivers, social isolation, and lack of transportation). Freezing property taxes for those over 65 with limited assets, passing Medicaid Expansion to increase home health options, and utilizing federal infrastructure funds to expand broadband/internet access would both benefit our aging community and reduce direct costs to state and local governments. Wyoming needs extensive economic development to broaden our tax base, rather than penalizing our citizens with an increasing tax burden.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Generally, responding to catastrophic disasters is the purview of the executive branch rather than the legislative branch of government. However, legislators can support local responders, the Governor, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the National Guard, and Tribal leaders by ensuring adequate funding, reviewing policies including executive emergency powers, engaging expert testimony, and utilizing supplemental appropriations when necessary. Legislators can also participate in preparedness education, serve as a contact for affected constituents, and liaise local/regional service providers. After a disaster, legislators can review and update disaster response policies and procedures and legislatively address long-term mitigation.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: The law should represent all citizens equally, not favor one set of beliefs or faith interpretations over another. I personally support unlimited access to abortion before viability (currently 20-24 weeks) as the mother’s rights are paramount, with restricted access after viability (for health of the mother, rape and incest), when the baby’s Constitutional rights begin. The trigger law is impossibly vague. Neither doctors nor county attorneys know how to interpret the law as written. Roughly 470,000 women using contraceptives have unplanned pregnancies every year in America. 1 in 3 women suffer sexual assault. Our focus should be reproductive health education, increased access to contraceptives, and women’s healthcare privacy.

John R. Winter, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: Wyoming resident and incumbent for House District 28.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: In addition to keeping Medicare and Social Security viable, we must review where we are with real estate taxes for all our county residents and especially for our retired residents on Social Security.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: We must support our county sheriff department and their programs for search and rescue. Our governor will work closely with those departments and the National Guard under his direction.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I absolutely do support that law because abortion regulation is the responsibility of the state and the abortion trigger law was passed by the Legislature in 2022 before the Supreme Court ruled on the issue.