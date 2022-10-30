Wyoming House District 29

Ken Pendergraft, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Martha J. Wright, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I was born and raised in the Equality State with Wyoming values of respect, kindness, and generosity. Living out-of-state for a time broadened my perspectives and gave me an even greater appreciation for my Wyoming roots. My lifelong work has been in service to others, including the criminal justice and healthcare fields. The last 10 years of my career I was a caregiver for seniors and special needs adults. It brought me joy to care for and make someone’s life better. That’s what legislators are supposed to do and I look forward to that opportunity. Like so many others, I have lived paycheck to paycheck, working low paying jobs to make ends meet. I will use my experiences, work ethic, and communication skills to serve all Wyomingites.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Caring for those in need is important. Innovation at Sheridan's senior center, the “Hub on Smith,” has combined state, local and private funds to provide an array of critical services. I support the more economic and caring option of expanding Medicaid so seniors can receive services in their own homes. Medicaid Expansion would benefit young and old low-income households alike. Broadband internet can support telehealth services in our communities and allow seniors to connect with family members. Property tax reform and economic diversification are needed to stabilize the tax base. The ENDOW initiative begun under Governor Mead is a guide to economic diversification that can bring about more vibrant working communities across Wyoming.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: My priority is to make sure that our state and especially local agencies that serve as first responders are prepared and adequately funded so disaster response is timely and appropriate to minimize loss. Planning for natural or man-made disaster events must include components of prevention, action/response and post-event recovery to protect lives and property. All branches of government must communicate, coordinate and serve public safety needs. Educating our neighbors on emergency preparedness is also critical for resilient communities.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: Wyoming’s constitution is important to me. The trigger law was hastily drafted and is inconsistent with our state’s constitutional provision that, “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” I am pro-life and pro-choice. I am not pro-abortion. I have compassion for women and their partners whose circumstances warrant terminating an unplanned, unhealthy, or unwanted pregnancy. As a legislator, I will work to ensure that abortions are rare, safe, and legal, and that healthcare providers can care for their patients without fear of prosecution.