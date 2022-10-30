Wyoming House District 39

Marshall A. Burt, Libertarian

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Cody Wylie, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: A lifelong resident of Sweetwater County Cody graduated from Rock Springs High school, later gaining an associate degree at Western Wyoming Community College and then received his bachelor's degree at the University of Wyoming in political science. While attending the University, Cody would meet his now loving wife Marie. Upon graduation Cody would return home to Sweetwater County and join his family's construction business. A third-generation builder and businessman Cody would gain a unique understanding of the county's economic innerworkings and future outlook. Cody's wife Marie finished her degree in criminal justice at the University and relocated to Sweetwater County becoming a Sheriff's Deputy.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Wyoming needs to keep our elderly population healthy, happy, and in good shape. We can do this by broadening our tax base. This can be achieved by economic diversification.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Severe weather, drought, forest fires. Wyoming has several concerning issues when it comes to natural disasters that our state has to deal with. Changing weather patterns are causing flash floods, droughts, and forest fires that we all have to live with. Standing together as Wyomingites will go far. We need more control as a state to how our forests get managed within our boarders. We need to keep the water we have in our reservoirs for our use. A rapid response is a must once we have these occurrences across the state.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I am pro-life, I believe once the fetus has a heartbeat it has rights. It is our duty to protect the rights of those who cannot protect themselves. That being said there are medical conditions and certain situations that would require abortions and thus should be allowed under Wyoming Law to ensure the health of the mother.