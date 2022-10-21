Wyoming House District 4

Daniel C. Brecht, Independent

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have never run for public office before now. However, I have served on many boards, worked in economic development, run my own businesses and I was an educator for 35 years.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: I will be meeting with seniors in Wheatland at the end of this month to learn how I can better serve their needs. I currently don’t have an answer.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Sufficient funding of rural, municipal and state fire departments, sheriff and police departments, public health, D. O. T., and other state and local agencies and coordinating those agencies with hospitals and other first responders is critical. It will also be important to assess municipal water and sewer systems as well as electrical networks and power plants.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No. It was not well thought out and is lacking sufficient input from the medical and scientific fields.

Jeremy Haroldson, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: No response.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: No response.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: No response.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No response.