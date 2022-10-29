Wyoming House District 44

Sara Burlingame, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

John B. Romero-Martinez, Independent

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Tamara N. Trujillo, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: Forty-seven years of life experience to include work in many fields from home healthcare, life, home and auto insurance, wildland fire fighting, past 15 years in the accounting and procurement offices of the gas and oil industry and I'm currently in the trucking industry.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: I'm looking into how we can cap property tax for those over 65, fixed income (retired/disabled), low income. Help find other agencies and organizations to bring more assistance through other programs.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Ensure our elderly, sick, pregnant women & disabled are safe. Then ensure we have food and water secure along with housing for those displaced. Once the disaster dissipates we move to secure the homes for safe return with power, water and phone services.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do support it. We should always cherish the life of the unborn and work to protect their life and innocents.