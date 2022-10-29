Wyoming House District 46

Ocean Andrew, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I started a small business during college at University of Wyoming 6 years ago and I now have over 100 employees. I have learned more from this experience than anything else I have done. I’ve also learned a lot from my two years in the legislature, and was privileged to serve on the education committee. That experience made education my main focus. Many parents are finding that their children are being educated by a system that unfortunately no longer represents their values. Teachers are stuck working for a heavy handed government bureaucracy where they are not able to be creative and do what they are passionate about. It’s time to take a bold stand and fight for education choice for parents, students, and teachers.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: The issue I hear the most about from senior citizens is that property taxes are getting out of control. If we don’t do something to stop this I'm afraid that some might not be able to afford to stay in their homes. Because of this critical issue, I am strongly supporting legislation that will base property values on acquisition value rather than assessed value. Meaning that tax for a residential property will be the same for the entire duration that a person owns a home. I also would support any other legislation that would help reduce the property tax burden on seniors.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: First of all, we must adequately fund our volunteer fire departments. Wyoming volunteer fire fighters stand between residents and natural disasters on a regular basis. We need to make sure these heroes are getting the resources they need. Also important is disaster mitigation - the phrase, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure comes to mind. We go through far too many fires in this state that spread rapidly due to inadequately managed land. It would be far less expensive to start preventing fires than waiting to fight them. I co-sponsored and passed an amendment to the budget to help people do this very thing, but much more needs to be done.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: Yes, I do support the trigger law. The law aims to penalize the the predatory corporate abortion industry, which seeks to profit on dehumanizing the unborn. Despite common misconception, this bill does not penalize a person who receives an abortion. As a member of the Post-Roe generation, it’s important to me that we work to protect the rights of all people born or unborn.

Merav Ben-David, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I'm a wildlife ecologist with over 30 years of experience. My skill set as a scientist gives me the ability to solve problems by posing the right questions, gathering all the relevant data, and drawing evidence-based conclusions. Working as a researcher and educator in Wyoming for the past 22 years I’m acutely aware of the economic and societal challenges we face, as well as the available solutions. In addition, as someone who grew on a small family farm and managed it after the passing of my father, I’m familiar with many of the issues Wyoming ranchers face, especially those related to drought and water shortage. Ranching in Wyoming is important not only as a source of revenue but also in preserving open spaces.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: By 2030, about 131,000 Wyoming residents will be >65. Many, especially ranchers and small business owners, rely on Social Security and Medicare after retirement. The current structure disproportionally burdens lower income earners through sales and property taxes. Increasing property tax will result in many seniors losing their homes, especially if the Republicans succeed in cutting Social Security and Medicare. I will support enacting new revenue generating mechanisms to provide alternative sources of income for local and state government such as a real estate transfer tax for high value properties, and income and wealth taxes for high-end earners. Finally, a key to increasing revenue for the state is investing in diversifying the economy.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: The catastrophic disasters that are affecting Wyoming (floods, drought and water shortages, wildfires) are all linked to the global change in climate. To avert such future events, we need to divest (as a society and as an energy producing state) from fossil fuels. Concurrently, we should invest in renewable energy (wind, solar, geothermal) as well as pursue other sources of revenue. I will propose and support measures to diversify our economy (e.g., advances in data science, computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and material sciences). Also, I will propose measures to retain and attract skilled workers by creating a welcoming environment where all are treated equally irrespective of sex, sexual orientation, or race.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I strongly oppose the Wyoming abortion prohibition bill. Article 1 (sec 2) of the Wyoming constitution states “In their inherent right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, all members of the human race are equal”. This guarantees the freedom of every Wyoming resident to make their own decisions about their life, family, and health. Any law that gives the government control over the life and body of individuals is unconstitutional. The Wyoming abortion prohibition law is currently challenged in court based, in part, on Article 1 (sec 38) that passed in 2012 and states “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” I hope the challenge succeeds.