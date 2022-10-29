Wyoming House District 55

Bethany K. Baldes, Libertarian

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Ember Oakley, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: Knowledge, Experience, Integrity. I believe I have many qualities, combined with experience, that translate into being an effective legislator. I’ve spent the last 16 years in the study and practice of law. This is invaluable expertise that I put to work every day while legislating. Fellow legislators rely upon our understanding of the law in order to pass good, constitutional law. For this reason, I was selected to serve on the Judiciary committee. My knowledge of the process, working hand-in-hand with our local community on the Riverton Medical District, helped move the needle forward in making our hometown dream a reality. Finally, I will treat everyone with deserved respect in the face of an unfortunate decline in civility in politics.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: First, I would suggest caution with an assumption that our “aging population” requires taxpayer funded services. Older people hold much more wealth than their younger counterparts. Nationally, Americans over 70 have a net worth of ~$35 trillion, 27% of U.S. wealth. Insurance is largely covered by the federal government via Medicare for people over 65. However, there are some avenues to help elderly in need. Specifically, there is a long-term care waiver that assists people in staying in their homes rather than having to go into long-term care; improving the quality of a person’s life, while providing significant cost reduction. Another is funding homestead exemptions, and other property tax relief measures, which we'll review this session.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: There are complex and sophisticated protocols for the varying disasters that could hit our communities. We have required state and local emergency operation plans to help Respond and Recover, differing for weather, flooding, wildland fire, hazardous chemicals and terrorism (appropriately). Depending on need, the resources are determined and dispatched. In some instances, the best way to mitigate damage is to prevent it. Examples may include flood mitigation and the design of schools. We need to continue with ongoing efforts at mitigation, and I believe we are. I think a timely, organized response is everyone’s priority, and that we all stand firm in our support of first responders, law enforcement, firefighters and all who take that call.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do support Wyoming’s trigger ban on abortion and am a pro-life Representative. I voted for this bill. The United States Supreme Court, in its recent reversal of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case, made clear that this is not a constitutionally protected right, but a decision for the individual states to make. I have talked to many people concerning this important issue, and Wyomingites and my constituents seem overwhelmingly in favor of it.