Wyoming House District 57

Robert Johnson, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I am a 4th generation Wyomigh Cowboy. Born in this great state. Raised in this great state. Went to college in this state as a Division I scholarship athlete and team captain at the University of Wyoming.. Worked at the trona mines for a service company. Worked in the oil fields for a service company. Helped start a successful business. Taught at St. Anthony Tri-Parish school for nine years. Coached at Natrona County High School for twenty years. Taught at Casper College for seven years. I started my family here and watched my three children grow to love this state as they went through school. I currently work as a legal analyst with extensive interactions with state, national and international laws. I know good governance

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: It is important to recognize the population of this state is aging and to acknowledge the debt owed to those who worked to keep this state functioning. Maintaining efficient government means making sure the tax payer money gets the most benefits for the greatest number of people. That does not mean cutting services. It means using the oversight mandate of the legislature to guarantee services meet the needs of the people.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Prevention is the first priority. However, in the uncomfortable event that a disaster does unfold, the second need is to try and lessen the impact on the people of Wyoming by responding in a way that enhances available protections and support.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No. It is an unconstitutional law according to the state of Wyoming constitution, not only as a violation of medical information and privacy but violates the Wyoming constitution by endorsing a religious definition over other religions and science. It is also a violation of amendment nine to the US Constitution: The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

Government should be a blind judge for the questions regarding abortion and this trigger law does not do that.

Jeanette Ward, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response