Wyoming House District 6

Bruce A Jones, Independent

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: As the former Mayor of Douglas, WY for 8 years, I have a strong understanding of my local community. I Had the opportunity to testify many times at the House and Senate representing my constituents and I understand how the system works and can hit the ground running in Cheyenne. My experience serving on the executive committee for The Wyoming Association of Municipalities has given me the perspectives on issues from across the state. I have a passion for serving and believe my background and skills would serve the constituents for House District 6 well.

I feel that running for HD 6 is my next step in my political career.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: We need to look holistically at the health care systems along with ensuring communities have adequate nursing homes and stay-at- home care. We need to keep our senior centers alive and delivering functions for our seniors to remain active in the community.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: It will depend on what type of disaster it is. There needs to be priorities on the teams leading and guiding in the disaster. There should be plans in place already to guide the priorities.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: Yes I support the trigger law. I believe an abortion should be allowed in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health.

Tomi Strock, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: No response.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: No response.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: No response.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No response.

Henry Szramkowski, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have lived in Wyoming for 36 years.

I was Local Chairman for the United Transportation Union Local 257 representing employees on the Union Pacific Railroad in Bill, WY and South Morrill, NE. I am Currently Democratic state Committeeman for Converse County and Democratic Precinct Committeeman representing Precinct 2-2 Orin.

I want to work for the people of my district, the state and with other legislators to be able to improve Wyoming.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: I believe we need to expand Medicare to include all Americans and to expand on benefits offered.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: As a representative in the Wyoming House I would work with the rest of the legislative body to procure emergency funding and supplies as quickly as possible. My priorities would be the people of my county and state

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do not support Wyoming's trigger law. Women and men deserve the freedom to choose the healthcare options that they need. A decision to be made between the individual and their healthcare provider, not the local magistrate. We as elected representatives of the people should not impose our personal political and religious values on them. Instead listen to the feedback from our constituency and act accordingly.