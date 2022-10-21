Wyoming House District 7

Jordan Evans, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I believe the only necessary experience to be a quality representative is the experience of meeting, conversing with, and listening to your neighbors. Anybody, with some hard work and patience, can learn the technical ins and outs of legislating. However, it is only a representative's own values, lived experience, and conversations with those they represent that can ultimately guide how they will vote in the legislature. I intend to have as many conversations with the citizens of HD7 as possible both during the election and while in office.

I also proudly bring the experience of a lifetime lived in Wyoming. I am 33 years old and do not plan to live anyplace else. I know what it means to both grow up and raise a family in Wyoming.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: These two things are not at odds with one another. All people are benefitted by fostering livable communities. Providing quality infrastructure, education, amenities and healthcare to our communities, not only supports those living here, but also attracts and retains a young and vibrant workforce. As a state, we have failed to provide the support needed to guarantee these things exist in every Wyoming community. I advocate for policies that would reverse this trend.

We also have failed to ensure that public employee retirees have had their benefits adjusted for inflation. Fixing this problem, along with providing relief from rapidly raising property taxes, will help older folks in our state continue to be participants in our communities.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: I think more important than response is mitigation. Ensuring that Wyoming DHS and local Emergency Managers are trained and well provisioned before a disaster is crucial to making response to a tragedy effective and meaningful. We should provide resources for these agencies not only for preparedness, but also for planning purposes. Making sure they have access to the best local data and federal resources makes planning for the worst a far more effective process and saves lives when a response is required.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No, I do not support it. I believe that access to abortion care is a matter of personal and religious liberty, and privacy. Further, abortion acess is a healthcare choice that should be regarded as such under the protections provided by the Wyoming Constitution.

Determining when life or personhood begins is not a scientific question, and can only be answered by an individuals personal philosophy. There are a great many reasons why a person may decide to undergo an abortive procedure, but I do not believe any of those reasons to be the business of anybody other than that person, or those they trust. The government has no business inserting legal considerations into such a private decision.

Robert A. Nicholas, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: No response.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: No response.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: No response.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No response.