Wyoming House District 8

Brenda J. Lyttle, Independent

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have lived in Cheyenne for 43 years and have a law degree from the University of Wyoming. In my past work as an administrator for the Department of Family Services, I worked closely with the legislature. I helped draft bills and learned first-hand the political process; and I became aware of the needs of Wyoming’s people. I am now an attorney for a debt relief program and work with people in financial crisis. The needs of Wyoming’s people have become more evident and are often hidden. I am a 16-year member of the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees and have seen what education can do for students and families. I want to use this experience to lead Wyoming and our families into a healthy and prosperous future.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: The needs of our aging population have much in common with the needs of all ages. We need food security, clean water, adequate shelter, access to health care, safe communities, and financial security. We can meet those needs through prioritization of government services and focus on the needs of our citizens and families. We must also be mindful of the cost of government services and the financial security of our aging population. I would welcome a discussion of a cap on property taxes for seniors on a fixed income. I would also encourage programs that invite families to remain in Wyoming to support our tax base. That includes support of education, new and modern energy development, and the growth of manufacturing.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: During my time with the Department of Family Services, I lead the new Homelessness program. I was part of a coalition team to help the people of Lusk after a flood destroyed much of their community. The priorities during that disaster were to find housing and shelter, available fresh water, and access to meals for families. Messages from agencies needed to be sent visually and through audio. The needs of children and senior adults were given priority. All of those needs and responses would be my priorities in response to disasters, as well as access to medication, medical supplies and medical personnel. Coordination with the Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are crucial.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do not support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion. There are times when making a difficult decision about a pregnancy, and the health and future of a family, is necessary. That decision should be made by a woman, her family, her spiritual guide and her doctor. The government should not overreach into this private and heart-wrenching decision. Neither a woman, nor her doctor, should be turned into a criminal because they had to make a medical decision that would affect the lives of many. I don’t believe abortion should be used solely as birth control; therefore, I support access to contraceptives.

Dave Zwonitzer, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: No response.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: No response.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: No response.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No response.