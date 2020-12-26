Wyoming inmate dies at Salt Lake hospital

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Wyoming inmate who had been convicted a few years ago of a drug charge in Campbell County died Tuesday.

Steven Newport, 51, had been hospitalized at the Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, when he died. He was originally convicted in 2017 of delivering a controlled substance in Campbell County when he sold meth to a confidential informant working with the Division of Criminal Investigation.

District Judge John R. Perry sentenced Newport to five to seven years in prison.

An autopsy has been ordered and Newport’s death will be investigated, as required by Wyoming Department of Corrections policy.

