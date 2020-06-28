Wyoming LGBTQ advocates celebrate Supreme Court ruling but say gaps leave room for discrimination

The Supreme Court earlier this month ruled that a person could not be fired or otherwise discriminated against by their employer on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The ruling was a surprise victory, several Wyoming LGBTQ rights advocates said in recent interviews. And while it accomplishes a long-fought-for goal, advocates say significant gaps in equal protection still remain.
“I don’t want it to create complacency,” said Rob Johnston, chair of Casper’s PFLAG chapter. “I don’t want people to think because we have this our issue is done and over.”
The court’s decision came as a surprise to Johnston and many other advocates, given the conservative majority on the nation’s highest court and recent actions by the Trump administration to roll back transgender rights in health care.
The Trump-appointed justice who wrote the majority opinion, Neil Gorsuch, is a Colorado native with Casper connections. Gorsuch wrote that sexual orientation and gender identity couldn’t be separated from a person’s sex, and because the law already prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, it also does so on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Johnson said it’s a vast improvement from when he was growing up in the 1950s, but protections in housing, accommodation and health care are still lacking, he said, because the piece of law before the Supreme Court focused expressly on employment.
Moreover, Johnston worries the court could reverse its decision in the future.
For these reasons, he said he would be in favor of state and local policy that doesn’t rely on federal jurisdiction.
The Casper City Council passed a much-debated nondiscrimination resolution in 2018, which affirmed “the right of LGBT citizens to live free of discrimination in all of its forms” but lacked any consequences for acting against such an idea.
Casper City Councilman and former Mayor Charlie Powell has long advocated for the city adopting a formal ordinance prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing or accommodation on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Such an ordinance would create misdemeanor consequences for violations.
Given the Supreme Court decision, he’s uncertain whether the city still needs such a measure.
“I’m interested in hearing from members of the LGBTQ community as to their take on this and whether they believe they have sufficient protection” based on the Supreme Court decision, Powell said. “If it is inadequate, then yes, I would be strongly in favor of us moving forward to pass an ordinance, as I have been all along.”
Powell pointed to housing discrimination as a potential gap, depending on the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision, which hinged on a section of law dealing expressly with employment.
Regardless of whether the court’s decision may be interpreted to ensure broader protections by future courts, both Powell and Johnston said a local ordinance would be an affirmation of the city’s promise to protect all of its residents.
Powell has frequently said such an ordinance could help economic development efforts, as progressive companies may be more willing to locate to Casper if it’s clear discrimination is not tolerated.
Elsewhere in Wyoming, Laramie and Jackson have nondiscrimination ordinances, while Douglas and Gillette have each adopted resolutions similar to Casper’s.
Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, is hoping to address some of the gaps by introducing a bill in the next session prohibiting housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Burlingame, who also leads the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit Wyoming Equality, has for years pushed the state to adopt explicit protections for LGBTQ residents. The Supreme Court decision addresses in large part the employment issue, she said, but other areas of the law are vague at best.
Adopting broad state statute or having the governor write an executive order would do more than impose clear consequences on violators of such a law, Burlingame said. It would also be a proactive step in shaking Wyoming’s reputation as a state opposed to LGBTQ rights.
Burlingame invoked the murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student who in 1998 was beaten and left to die tied to a fence post outside of Laramie.
“We are known literally as the state that kills gay kids,” Burlingame said. “Like, that is a heavy lift when you are trying to do economic development.”
It’s an argument Burlingame has made before, but whether the Legislature will act on the warning remains to be seen.
Advocates’ efforts to implement specific protections for the LGBTQ community at the state level have a long — and, for them, often disappointing — history in Wyoming.
A statewide anti-discrimination law has regularly been deemed by Republicans as an unnecessary addition to state statutes, and conversations about anti-LGBTQ discrimination tend to happen off-screen, if at all.
Most of the efforts over the past two decades to introduce specific protections for the LGBTQ community in state statute have come and gone with little debate, while other basic protections — like a 2018 bill to codify same sex couples’ right to marry — failed to even be considered for introduction by legislative leadership, despite numerous sponsors from both parties.
For years, the Wyoming Republican Party has made opposition to nondiscrimination and other sexual orientation and gender identity legislation a central part of its platform, and the Republican-dominated state Legislature has done little to challenge that stance. After implementing new rules of decorum following a series of disparaging remarks toward the LGBTQ community at a 2017 meeting in Sundance, for example, legislative leadership voted to roll back those rules by a 7-6 vote in December 2018, in effect writing discrimination toward the LGBTQ community out of lawmakers’ code of conduct.
The rollback of those rules was tested later that winter after Rep. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, allegedly compared same-sex relationships to bestiality while talking to students, an action that was met with no formal denouncement or discipline by her party or the Legislature.
Advocates for a nondiscrimination law and greater protections for the LGBTQ community say that this culture of silence by their colleagues fails to acknowledge the reality of life in Wyoming for many members of the LGBTQ community.
According to a draft report on hate crimes in Wyoming by the United States Commission on Civil Rights released earlier this month, the state’s lack of a broader nondiscrimination law “may demonstrate that the state tolerates discrimination against individuals regardless of whether they belong to a protected category.” The report argued that specific protections for LGBTQ individuals regarding employment or housing can be a critical factor in preventing offenses that oftentimes go unreported.
While the Supreme Court ruling is a “monumental” statement on LGBTQ rights by the judicial branch, according to XpertHR legal editor and former Supreme Court correspondent David Weisenfeld, it still leaves some leeway for discrimination to occur within individual states. Like the debates that arose in the early days of the Affordable Care Act around religious objections to contraception, Weisenfeld said religious employers could potentially make a religiously grounded argument to oppose one’s employment based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
While communities could pass ordinances to prevent these instances, state law and particularly the ruling of state courts will ultimately come to define employment law, he said.
“Ordinances can make a difference, for sure, but it can create some different issues,” he said in an interview Friday. “Texas is notable because you’ve seen more liberal municipalities like Austin (Texas) who have passed laws and other protections that the state has preempted. It’s not impossible that even though these municipalities take action, there’s nothing to stop the Wyoming Legislature from taking away those rights at a later date.”
Lawmakers like Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, say that a reluctance to pass those laws fail to acknowledge a reality faced by many LGBTQ people in Wyoming. Two-spirited people have long been an accepted part of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, she said, bearing a stark contrast to the realities many of her constituents face under Wyoming’s legal system.
“Our two-spirited and LGBTQ people are still challenged with ongoing discrimination and inequality,” said Clifford, who is a member of the tribe. “They still experience those things in our state. And so that’s what I hear, and that’s what I see, and then I hear my colleagues in the Legislature say that we already provide all these protections (for LGBTQ people). Just saying that is one thing, but the true reality I hear from my constituents is that they’re still experiencing ongoing discrimination and inequality.”
In light of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Clifford said that Wyoming’s lack of protections for LGBTQ individuals could create confusion with federal law and potentially leave members of that community in compromising positions. While opponents of special protections are often unafraid to voice their opposition to nondiscrimination laws, members of the LGBTQ community are often ostracized and targeted for speaking out, she said, causing a spiral of silence that becomes perpetuated. Whether on issues of discrimination towards someone’s race, sexual identity or gender identity, vocal opposition can often stifle those in favor of new protections by making them unwilling to expose personal traumas, Clifford said.
“There is this fear of reprisal,” she said. “I mean, it’s a lot of things that people in positions of power and authority do and say that have impact just under the radar. My family, my husband, my people have dealt with that for a lot of years. Especially in regards to this issue as well.”
Tyler Beddingfield, a transgender man and student at the University of Wyoming, said Wyoming’s reputation around LGBTQ rights has actually made him wary of taking jobs in certain Equality State cities.
Beddingfield’s studies focus on rangeland ecology and watershed management, and Wyoming is rife with opportunity in those fields. But without being certain a landlord won’t evict him, or an employer wouldn’t let him go if they discovered he was transgender, Beddingfield hasn’t always felt safe taking jobs in small Wyoming towns.
“I’ve struggled with knowing if certain cities are safe to live and work in,” he said. “There are certain employment opportunities that I have had to turn down because I don’t trust that town, I don’t trust that city.”
Beddingfield said the Supreme Court decision helps in some regard because now he won’t have to fear being fired from a job if an employer discovered he was transgender, but housing and health care are still significant concerns, he said.
He believes local and state action could help bridge that gap. Regardless of law and policy changes, Beddingfield said he’s wary about how the new interpretation of the law will be enforced.
Johnston, the Casper PFLAG chair, shared similar concerns.
“It’s not just a question of protections,” he said. “It’s also a question of enforcement.”
Johnston, who is nearing 72 years old, said he’s always cautious when new laws are passed or new freedoms are supposedly granted.
He was thrilled to hear the news of the high court’s decision — he jumped up and down for joy, he said.
But, he added, “I feel like we need to be continually observant and not take anything for granted.”
