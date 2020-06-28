Wyoming LGBTQ advocates celebrate Supreme Court ruling but say gaps leave room for discrimination

Lawmakers like Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, say that a reluctance to pass those laws fail to acknowledge a reality faced by many LGBTQ people in Wyoming. Two-spirited people have long been an accepted part of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, she said, bearing a stark contrast to the realities many of her constituents face under Wyoming’s legal system.

“Our two-spirited and LGBTQ people are still challenged with ongoing discrimination and inequality,” said Clifford, who is a member of the tribe. “They still experience those things in our state. And so that’s what I hear, and that’s what I see, and then I hear my colleagues in the Legislature say that we already provide all these protections (for LGBTQ people). Just saying that is one thing, but the true reality I hear from my constituents is that they’re still experiencing ongoing discrimination and inequality.”