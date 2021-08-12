Wyoming man suing Mormon church over artwork ownership

A Wyoming man is suing the Mormon church, claiming some of its leaders breached unwritten contracts with his grandmother, the late painter Minerva Teichert, about the display and ownership of several of her works.
Tim Teichert alleges in a complaint filed in federal court in late July that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrongfully moved and assumed ownership over a set of his grandmother’s paintings that were displayed in church buildings across Utah, Idaho and the artist’s native Wyoming.
But the church says it does own the paintings in question — and their copyrights.
According to Teichert, Minerva made spoken agreements with the church as far back as 1955 that loaned or donated the paintings on conditions governing where they were to be displayed. Teichert says the agreements did not transfer ownership of the paintings to the church.
The lawsuit states that the deals also stipulated that if the artwork was ever moved or taken down from their agreed-upon locations, they would be given back to Minerva Teichert or her heirs.
The suit names four paintings which were reportedly removed between 2014 and 2020 from a ward house in Minerva’s hometown of Cokeville, as well as eight other paintings displayed at church buildings in Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Mexico.
Now, the artist’s grandson is asking the court to rule that the paintings should be returned to the Teichert family.
Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement to the Star-Tribune that the church does own the paintings and their copyrights.
“The Church will continue to defend those interests as the case moves through the legal process so that we may preserve and protect this artwork for generations to come,” said Penrod.
Teichert states the family owns copyrights to three of the four Cokeville paintings.
Penrod declined to comment in response to a question requesting a record of the church’s ownership, citing the ongoing litigation. Lawyers for Teichert could not be reached for comment as of Wednesday.
When the church told the family it would be moving the first painting from Cokeville in 2014, the Teicherts were reportedly told church leaders were concerned with preserving the art.
That removal, Teichert says in the suit, came during construction of a new temple in Star Valley. After the Teichert family objected to the painting’s removal and cited the conditional agreement, the painting was reportedly installed in the new temple.
While her name may not be well-known in most Mormon households, Minerva Teichert’s work is displayed in numerous church buildings, chapels and university buildings
These days, Teichert’s images are widely seen and known by Latter-day Saints, with copies sold at church bookstores and historic sites, hanging on Brigham Young University’s campuses and printed in magazines.
Her art also prominently features women, both from Mormon theology and modern church leaders.
Teichert also donated a series of paintings to BYU in exchange for tuition for future generations of her family.
