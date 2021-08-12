Wyoming man suing Mormon church over artwork ownership

Now, the artist’s grandson is asking the court to rule that the paintings should be returned to the Teichert family.

Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement to the Star-Tribune that the church does own the paintings and their copyrights.

“The Church will continue to defend those interests as the case moves through the legal process so that we may preserve and protect this artwork for generations to come,” said Penrod.

Teichert states the family owns copyrights to three of the four Cokeville paintings.

Penrod declined to comment in response to a question requesting a record of the church’s ownership, citing the ongoing litigation. Lawyers for Teichert could not be reached for comment as of Wednesday.

When the church told the family it would be moving the first painting from Cokeville in 2014, the Teicherts were reportedly told church leaders were concerned with preserving the art.

That removal, Teichert says in the suit, came during construction of a new temple in Star Valley. After the Teichert family objected to the painting’s removal and cited the conditional agreement, the painting was reportedly installed in the new temple.