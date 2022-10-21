Wyoming Senate District 11

Larry Hicks, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Michael Ray Williams, Constitutional Party

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I am a dedicated patriotic Wyomingite. I have spent almost my entire adult life in some form of public service to include corrections, firefighting, and private/personal security. I love the Constitution, and have a fighting spirit that will never give in to special interests or corruption and as a result forsake the people of The Great State of Wyoming.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: I would fight to ensure adequate emergency services were readily accessible to those in need, and work to ease the burden of the elderly. I would introduce legislation that would do away with property taxes for anyone age 65 or older.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: 1- Maintain order

2- Provide safety and security

3- Activate services to provide food, shelter, and medical care to those in need.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I support the law as a constitutional conservative for the most part, as the absolute most sacred liberty we have is the natural God-given right to life. However, I would have much preferred it been placed as a ballot initiative for the entirety of legal registered Wyoming voters to cast their vote on. As it stands I will never under any circumstances vote in favor of abortion either on the senate floor or on a private ballot.