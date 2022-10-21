Wyoming Senate District 13

Stacy Jones, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Leesa Kuhlmann, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I am a Wyoming native with over 40 years experience in education. I love this state and want to give back to it by helping to find solutions to our future problems.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: I want our state to participate in Medicaid Expansion offered by the federal government. This would lower healthcare costs and insurance premiums for all of Wyomings citizens. I also think internet should be a utility to make it accessible to all. It is as essential to 21st century life as electricity and should be regulated as such.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Fire and floods are always concerns, and climate change is making them more frequent and severe. We should be proactive and make sure our infrastructure is solid and kept up. We should also have fire and emergency personnel in every community.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do not support the trigger law. I believe that a woman’s healthcare is her own business.