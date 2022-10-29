Wyoming Senate District 21

Bo "Dennis" Biteman, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Mark Hansen, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have served the U.S. and our flag in both a federal capacity or as a state of Wyoming employee since 2001. My 12 years of active service in our Wyoming Army National Guard allowed me to experience the differences in political leadership bringing greatly different experiences to the service member. I see and feel the consequences of political changes which seem to put a thumb down on all of us.

My Bachelors from our University of Wyoming '95 and related work experience. 15.5 yrs Wyoming Army National Guard service and my family are where I learned much of why I am the best candidate for the Sheridan County #21 seat.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Us, on a fixed income feel the stress of finances and adding a burdensome monetary increase in our housing taxes has added stress that is frightening many. I see an increase and/or decrease "limit" of 5% for housing taxes. After a conversation with our current County Assessor, the limit of a positive 5% gain per fiscal yr and a limit of a negative 5% loss per fiscal yr seemed a viable and purposeful option. It keeps our housing taxes from increasing too greatly and keeps our county and municipal offices running efficiently if there happens to be a great "decrease" in our house taxes and avoid any possible layoffs. Also, the need for highly qualified Home Care Givers will be a great benefit for our aging population.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Catastrophic disasters need time to get back to level. Time will have to be included in the plans to help everyone effected. Addressing the issues, such water, proactively is my approach.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I do not support the trigger law. I support a woman's right to medical Freedom! I support abortions not to exceed 15 weeks. I fully support all abortions as legally and/or medically necessary!