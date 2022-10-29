Wyoming Senate District 23

Eric Barlow, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response

Patricia Kay Junek, Independent

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: The first and most important qualification to run for Wyoming's Senate District 23 is that I am a conservative Wyoming citizen who is intent on representing the voters who elect me! Less important is that I am a college graduate, a former collegiate teacher specializing in employment skills, a current and former small-business owner/employer, a wife/mother/grandmother, politically involved and overwhelmingly concerned with where our state and country is now as well as where it is headed if we don't make common sense common again!

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Senior and veteran needs must be a priority for government provisions. I believe many government services for "all ages" are actually services that can and should be provided for by private and non-profit organizations including churches. "Government" continues to expand areas that encourage the population to be "government-reliant" rather than "self-reliant." In that vein, as necessary, government services across the board to be re-evaluated and funds re-prioritized.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Thankfully, Wyoming is much less vulnerable to catastrophic natural disasters than most other areas. However, we must always be wise in being prepared. We currently have "rainy day" funds and those must be upheld and even increased. Another priority is to have the people of Wyoming prepared and trained. Our gun laws must NOT be compromised. I would love to see gun safety/training added to school curriculums. First aid/disaster response training would be another area to offer to citizens. Once again, I am far more in favor of citizens "rising to the occasion" than always expecting our government to "save the day."

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: Yes, I do support this law. I believe in God. I believe in the Bible. And I believe EVERY life is sacred.