Wyoming Senate District 5

Theodore Hanlon, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I am a successful small business owner. My consultancy depends on getting diverse stakeholders to come together to achieve common goals. I want our children and grandchildren to be able to stay in Wyoming because they have great job opportunities and I want them to want to stay here because they have a great quality of life. To achieve that, we must run the state like a successful business and bring diverse stakeholders together. I am uniquely qualified to achieve that.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: First, we must ensure that education is fully funded so that small rural schools can remain open and viable. Schools are the anchor of the small communities that define Wyoming. Second, we must guarantee that everyone in Wyoming has health insurance. That will help small rural hospitals to stay open, which keeps the aging population from driving hundreds of miles to receive health care. Third, we must ensure that every Wyoming resident has a great broadband connection. This keeps our older population in touch with their families, their health care professionals, and all of the outside world. All of these things also work to maintain government services for everyone.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: We are vulnerable to grid failure due to disasters like blizzards and wildfires. My first priority is to enact policies that encourage Wyoming residents to install rooftop solar and backyard wind systems, with battery storage. These systems reduce the strain on the grid, enable the utility to respond to surges in demand, and enable Wyomingites to ride through disasters on their own power. We should develop a solid response plan for the next pandemic, for there will surely be one.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I am absolutely opposed to the trigger law. I will fight to uphold the Wyoming constitution which states, in Article 1, Section 38, that every man and woman has the right to make medical decisions that affect their own body. I trust women and I believe the government should have no role in their health care decisions.

Lynn Hutchings, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: no response

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: no response