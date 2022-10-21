Wyoming Senate District 7

Marcie Kindred, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: Politics is a public service. I have been serving the people of Cheyenne for over a decade professionally in the service industry as well as volunteer and advocacy work with churches and organizations like Healthy Wyoming and Habitat for Humanity.

Less than seven years ago I was a struggling waitress on food stamps and a rent voucher. That support, coupled with hard-work and determination, enabled me to become a top producer in a successful real estate brokerage, a homeowner, and a business owner managing my own rental properties. I know the struggles folks from many different walks of life face in our communities. I will continue to use my experiences and work ethic and communication skills to advocate for all Wyomingites.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Wyoming’s senior population grew 40% from 2010 to 2020, the second fastest rate in the country. In response to this population shift, we must focus on supporting programs and legislation that allow for our older generations to age in place. The comfort of their own homes is not just where our older adults would prefer to stay, It’s also significantly cheaper than skilled care facilities and nursing homes. This would look like fully funding our Community Choices Waiver as well as considering other proposals to supplement and increase access to in-home health services. We must address our inadequate and unreliable revenue streams now in order to secure adequate funding to support these measures.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Our government’s first responsibility is the health and safety of its citizens. We should be prepared before a catastrophic disaster occurs with established networks for disaster recovery resources, community engagement and management. Immediately following a disaster, the state government's role would be to ensure that our local governments have the support their individual communities need. Local governments may become overwhelmed and need staffing, recovery expertise, leadership or other assistance. I will be a leader that listens and responds swiftly and strongly by advocating for my community.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: No. Abortion is healthcare. The circumstances that push individuals to seek abortions are too varied for a one size fits all perspective. I know my constituents have varying beliefs about the procedure. Unfortunately, "the abortion debate" has politicized a procedure that has saved the lives of countless women. Our efforts should prioritize working together so families have the support they need to raise children in Wyoming. That way no one feels forced to seek an abortion due to a lack of resources. I support access to contraceptive measures for all and the right to the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare, including maternity care, and pre/post-natal care.

Stephan Andrew Pappas, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I have served for the past 8 years as the Senator for District 7, working on Education, Labor, Health and Social Service, Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions, Transportation, Highways and Military

affairs committees, and am currently the Chairman of the Select Committee on School Facilities and a Senate Liaison to the State Building Commission. I am a native of Cheyenne, have been a business owner in the community for nearly 40 years, understanding the needs of Cheyenne's business community. In addition, I have extensive leadership skills, have been in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 24 years and serving as the Commander of the Wyoming Air National Guard leading nearly 1200 dedicated Wyoming service members.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Wyoming’s aging population face may issue, including but not limited to rising costs due to inflation, increased healthcare costs, and increased tax burden due to escalating housing prices. As a member of the Revenue committee, I am in full support of the committee’s current efforts to authorize a homeowner's property tax exemption for the elderly, change the class of properties to lower the residential property rate, amend the states property tax refund process, change state statute to allow for optional monthly payments, instead of twice a year, and exempt up to $50,000 of a home’s value from property taxes, for homes worth more than $200,000.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: My priority has always been to make sure that our Wyoming Military Department has the manpower and resources to quickly respond to a call by the Governor for disaster assistance anywhere in our state. Equally important is to assure that our first responders (fire fighters, law enforcement, emergency operation centers, medical responders, etc.) are fully equipped, trained and adequately compensated to provide emergency services in a disaster situation.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: Yes, as I am a pro-life supporter. I believe human life to begin at conception, hence my view that abortion is taking a life. I have supported the limited use of abortion in cases of rape, incest, danger to the mother's life, and ectopic pregnancies, but I cannot support abortion simply for matter of convenience. To that point, I would support increased full funding and support for women to take a pregnancy to birth an adoption.